NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Back-to-school season is kicking off with some schools in Middle Tennessee starting classes this week.
Here’s a list of return dates in chronological order. Some of these are only half days so be sure to click the links to view your school’s calendar.
July 27
July 28
August 1
- Bedford County Schools
- Benton County Schools
- Dickson County Schools
- Fayetteville City Schools
- Giles County Schools
- Henry County Schools
- Hickman County Schools
- Lawrence County Schools
- Lebanon Special School District
- Lincoln County Schools
- Maury County Schools
- Paris Special School District
- Sumner County Schools
- Tullahoma City Schools
- Wilson County Schools
August 2
August 3
- Clay County Schools
- Coffee County Schools
- Cumberland County Schools
- Decatur County Schools
- Dekalb County Schools
- Fentress County Schools
- Jackson County Schools
- Macon County Schools
- Manchester City Schools
- Marshall County Schools
- Smith County Schools
August 4
August 5
- Cheatham County Schools
- Franklin Special School District
- Grundy County Schools
- Moore County Schools
- Murfreesboro City Schools
- Overton County Schools
- Rutherford County Schools
- White County Schools
- Williamson County Schools
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County
August 8
- Cannon County Schools
- Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools
- Franklin County Schools
- Metro Nashville Public Schools
- Robertson County Schools
- Stewart County Schools
- Van Buren County Schools
- Wayne County Schools