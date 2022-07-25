NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Back-to-school season is kicking off with some schools in Middle Tennessee starting classes this week.

Here’s a list of return dates in chronological order. Some of these are only half days so be sure to click the links to view your school’s calendar.

July 27

July 28

August 1

August 2

August 3

August 4

August 5

August 8

August 9