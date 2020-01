NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The cast of Hamilton got a chance to watch special performances from more than a dozen high school students.

Students showcased original work based on what they are learning in their classrooms in front of the Broadway performers and their peers.

The 2,400 students in attendance also got a chance to see the professionals take the stage thanks to Hamilton’s educational program. If you still want to catch the Broadway performance, this weekend is your last chance.