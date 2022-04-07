FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least two students were reportedly taken to the hospital after a head-on crash involving a school bus and a truck in Franklin County Thursday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff, the head-on crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Cowan Highway near Arnold Farm Road. Officials said the driver of the truck involved was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga with critical injuries.

Franklin school bus crash (Courtesy: Okemeyia Miller)

Authorities said the bus was headed to South Middle School and Cowan Elementary School. Two students reportedly suffered minor injuries and were taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Health System.

No additional information was immediately released.