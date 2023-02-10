LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student was taken into custody after bringing a handgun to La Vergne Middle School Friday morning. .

Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans the student brought an unloaded handgun to school and has since been charged by law enforcement.

According to Evans, all students are safe and no threats were issued toward anyone at the school. The school, however, was put under a brief “Code Red” while authorities removed the student from class.

“Regardless, we do not tolerate firearms at school. The student has been charged by law enforcement and will be disciplined by the school district,” Evans said.