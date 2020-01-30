Breaking News
Student cited after disturbance on Wilson County school bus

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A student was cited for disorderly conduct after a disturbance Wednesday on a Wilson County school bus.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, a bus driver pulled over along Beckwith Road, off I-40, and called deputies to report multiple students being “disorderly” and “unruly,” making it unsafe to travel.

A deputy arrived and attempted to calm the students on-board, but said a female student was “very disruptive” and caused other riders to “act out in an unruly manner.” The child was asked to step off the bus and contact a guardian to pick her up.

The sheriff’s office said the juvenile attempted to walk away “in an aggressive manner” and was eventually placed in the back of a patrol unit, as she kicked at officers and threatened to bite and spit on them.

Youth Services was contacted and a juvenile citation was issued against the student for disorderly conduct, deputies revealed. She was then released into the care of her guardian.

