STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student has been charged after they reportedly made threats toward other students at Stewart County High School.

Media relations coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office, Paulette Redman stated school resource officers were made aware on Tuesday afternoon that a list of students was being texted to other students.

The officers quickly identified the student responsible for the threat and, upon further investigation, determined no other students were involved in the threat and there was no immediate danger to any students.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office said the student responsible was located and charged. No additional information about the investigation was released because it involves a juvenile.

Rumors began circulating late Tuesday night on social media of multiple people making threats, which authorities determined was not true.

The school system said there is no evidence of any credible threat to any student in Stewart County Schools. If parents choose to keep their student(s) home Wednesday, the absence will be treated as an excused absence, according to the school system.

Stewart County Schools said all threats are taken seriously and that they will “make every effort to insure the safety of our students, faculty and staff.”