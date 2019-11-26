Weakley Co. student arrested for bringing gun onto school property

MARTIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Weakly County student was arrested Tuesday after police said he brought a gun onto school grounds.

The Martin Police Department says that on Tuesday afternoon Westview High SRO Jason Arant received information that a student might have a weapon in their vehicle on school property.

Police say that student was 18-year old Benjamin O’Guinn. They searched his vehicle to find a Remington shotgun and ammunition.

No threats were made to anyone during this incident. The weapon was never taken inside the school building.

O’Guinn is facing a charge of carrying weapons on school property.

He will appear in the Weakley County court for an arraignment on Monday, December 2nd.

