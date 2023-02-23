ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenage girl is facing multiple charges in connection with a prank call about a potential threat at a Robertson County high school.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said 911 dispatch alerted a school resource officer about a caller reporting that somebody had a gun at Springfield High School.

Deputies immediately responded to Springfield High and tracked down the person who made the call to dispatch, which the investigation determined was false, according to officials.

The 15-year-old girl, who is a student at the high school, was charged with threat of mass violence on school property/school-related activity, misuse of 911, and false report.

“We are thankful this call was only a prank, but it is reprehensible when an individual thinks that it is funny to make a fake threat to a school. Threats to a school whether they are real or a prank is not tolerated. Our children deserve to go to school in a safe environment, and anyone who attempts to disrupt that will be held accountable for their actions,” Robertson County Sheriff Michael Van Dyke stated. “Thank you to our Deputies, School Resource Officers, Springfield Police Department, and Tennessee Highway Patrol who immediately responded, and swiftly enacted proper security procedures to ensure the school was safe and secure while this call was investigated.”