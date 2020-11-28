Struggling business owners ask for support on ‘Shop Small Saturday’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While hundreds of thousands of people took advantage of Black Friday sales, local shops are hoping there’s spending money left for them on Small Business Saturday.

Many shops in Nashville say they need the help now, more than ever.

“I have to say that I feel blessed and fortunate that I’m still able to have my doors open, but it’s not that it hasn’t been a challenge,” said Tanya Montana Coe, who’s owned Goodbuy Girls in Five Points East Nashville for 11 years now.

This year has been one of the hardest-hitting for businesses, first with the March 3 tornado and then with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The powerlines and everything being down and just the cleanup, we were closed pretty much leading up to the COVID shut down…once we did get back open, it’s been slower traffic wise, and it’s been hard, honestly,” Montana Coe explained.

Others have lost their jobs in the entertainment industry and have started small businesses just to put food on the table.

“Honestly, it started with the idea of maybe covering our groceries, and then it just kept growing and growing and growing,” said Christin Zito.

She and her husband Jake Zito opened Rock N Rollz Nashville in May and have not only paid the bills by baking cinnamon rolls and dog treats, but they’ve also helped others by donating a portion of the profits to Music Cares and Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue.

“There’s no investors. It’s just us. The success of our business relies 100 percent on our customers,” Jake Zito said. “It’s the folks that come and buy and eat our rolls and share them with their friends and family.”

On this ‘Small Business Saturday’ these shop owners are asking for your support.

“We don’t have all the financial backing like the big box stores do, so we depend on the customers to come in and take care of us,” said John Varallo, owner of Cumberland Hardware.

“If people want to see small businesses stay alive in their community through this, they really have to get out….and show their support in spending money if they can,” Montana Coe added.

There’s no better help than community to get through this crisis this Christmas.

“They say when somebody buys from a small business, the business owner does a happy dance and that’s very true,” Zito laughed.

Many shops say they are trying to offer discounts, online ordering and curbside delivery.