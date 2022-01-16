COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died after a fire broke out in Coffee County on Sunday.
Officials say a 77-year-old man was killed in a fire on Boynton Valley Road. His name has not yet been released.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation into what started the fire.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.