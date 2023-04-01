CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials say a train derailed in Marshall County after strong winds moved across the area early Saturday morning.

The derailment was reported in Marshall County in the Holt’s Corner area south of Nashville Highway near Thick Road.

Courtesy: Brandon Baril

Courtesy: Brandon Baril

Courtesy: Brandon Baril

Source: WKRN

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the train had stopped due to previous reports of severe weather in the region. However, as severe storms and strong winds made its way through the area, five of the train cars overturned.

Officials say no injuries were reported and CSX is at the scene to assist in cleanup.

Beasley Road and Blackwell Road are closed as crews work to clear the scene. Officials say the roads are expected to be closed for the a few hours.

The Nashville Weather Service are expected to survey damage in several counties — including Marshall — after potential tornadoes struck multiple counties overnight.