WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. (WKRN) – TDOT announced Sunday that US-70 will be closed for several days due to severe storm damage.

The stretch of highway will remain closed for several days from White Bluff Road in White Bluff all the way to State Route 249 near Pegram.

According to TDOT, trees and utility lines that were downed by Saturday’s early morning storms caused extensive damage to US 70 and State Route 1.

An 11-mile stretch of the highway will be closed while TDOT works with utility companies to remove trees and debris from the roadway.

In a release, TDOT warns motorists that the closure is expected to last up to 10 days and encourages other routes of travel.