Street racing crash injures 3 in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A street race that spanned over two counties is to blame for a crash that injured three in Mt. Juliet early Saturday morning.

Mt. Juliet Police were alerted by Metro Police just after midnight over several vehicles that were doing speeds over 100 mph.

Police say several vehicles involved fled in multiple directions. One of those vehicles continued to accelerate at an extremely fast speed.

That vehicle crashed into two other vehicles on Lebanon Road near Andrew Jackson Boulevard causing them to roll over.

Three injured in the crash were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tennessee High Patrol is completing its investigation alongside Metro Police. Both are expected to charge the driver with reckless driving.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 for updates.