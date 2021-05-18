Strait Facts: 10 things to know about the King of Country Music, George Strait

ARLINGTON, TX – JUNE 07: Musician George Strait performs onstage at George Strait’s ‘The Cowboy Rides Away Tour’ final stop at AT&T Stadium at AT&T Stadium on June 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for George Strait)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Happy Birthday to George Strait, who turns 69 years old Tuesday.

1. George Strait was born on May 18, 1952, in Poteet, Texas. The “King of Country Music” married his high school sweetheart Norma in 1971 and they remain married to this day.

2. He served in the United States Army as an infantryman as part of the 25th Infantry Division, where he began performing with an Army-sponsored band, “Rambling Country.”

LAS VEGAS – APRIL 06: Honoree George Strait (R) and wife Norma Strait appears onstage during the 44th annual Academy Of Country Music Awards’ Artist of the Decade held at the MGM Grand on April 6, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 22: (L-R) Musicians George Strait, Loretta Lynn, Connie Smith and Alan Jackson perform onstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)

LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 3: Country music stars George Strait (L) and Travis Tritt (R) talk with Kid Rock (C) during the 129th Kentucky Derby May 3, 2003 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by John Simpson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – MAY 15: Country Artists Taylor Swift (L) and George Strait pose in the Distinctive Assets gift lounge during the Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Distinctive Assets)

LAS VEGAS – MAY 18: Musicians Kenny Chesney (L) and George Strait perform onstage during the 43rd annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – MAY 15: Musician John Legends and George Strait pose backstage at the 42nd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for ACMA)

LAS VEGAS – APRIL 06: Former Artist of the Decade Garth Brooks shakes hands with honoree George Strait, the new ACM Artist of the Decade award winner, onstage during the 44th annual Academy Of Country Music Awards’ Artist of the Decade held at the MGM Grand on April 6, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX – JUNE 07: (L-R) Musicians Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Sheryl Crow, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson and Ray Benson backstage at George Strait’s ‘The Cowboy Rides Away Tour’ final stop at AT&T Stadium at AT&T Stadium on June 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait)

ARLINGTON, TX – JUNE 07: A general view of the atmosphere at George Strait’s ‘The Cowboy Rides Away Tour’ final stop at AT&T Stadium at AT&T Stadium on June 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait)

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 09: George Strait attends his press conference for the 2014 The Cowboy Rides Away tour at Dallas Cowboys Stadium on September 9, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 09: George Strait tries on Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl ring during the press conference for the 2014 The Cowboy Rides Away tour at Dallas Cowboys Stadium on September 9, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 06: Entertainer of the Year award winner George Strait poses in the press room during the 47th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX – JUNE 07: Musician George Strait performs onstage at George Strait’s ‘The Cowboy Rides Away Tour’ final stop at AT&T Stadium at AT&T Stadium on June 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for George Strait)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: George Strait attends the 2019 Nashville Songwriters Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 07: George Strait performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 05: George Strait performs during the tribute to 2013 BMI Country Icon Dean Dillon during the 61st annual BMI Country Awards on November 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

George Strait and songwriter Dean Dillon during the 2007 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony. (Photo by Ed Rode/WireImage)











3. Strait has 60 No. 1 singles, more than any artist of any genre, and 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums, more than any country artist and third across all genres behind only The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

4. His career spans more than 30 years and he is the only performer in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades.

5. Strait holds the North American indoor concert attendance record for his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour finale at AT&T Stadium in Dallas 2014 with 104,793 attendees.

6. He has been certified as the 12th-best selling artist of any genre in American history, with record sales of 70 million in the United States.

7. Strait was elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006 but he is not a member of the Grand Ole Opry, having reportedly declined the invitation.

8. He starred in the 1992 feature film “Pure Country,” the soundtrack of which is Strait’s best-selling album to date.

9. Strait holds the record for most Country Music Association Awards wins and nominations, including three Entertainer of the Year Awards.

10. May 18 is George Strait Day in Texas.