WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Severe weather thrashed the region the on Friday and brought upon some major damage to Humphreys County.

Waverly has had its fair share of damage in the last few years and Friday’s strong storms were no exception.



Courtesy: Linda Singleton

Images sent by to News 2 by viewers in Waverly showed trees uprooted from the ground due to being oversaturated and tops blown off buildings as wind gusts got up to 58 miles per hour.

Friday’s strong wind gusts relaxed overnight and made room for a much quiet, mild weekend with temperatures reaching into the low 60s and wind gusts exceeding no more than 15 miles per hour.

At this time, at least three storm-related deaths have been reported across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.