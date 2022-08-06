NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong storms moved through Middle Tennessee Saturday afternoon, knocking down many trees and delaying the Music City Grand Prix.

News 2 received reports of a tree that fell onto a man’s truck in the area of Vale Lane in Donelson. The man was inside his truck when the tree fell on it and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. A News 2 employee also had their car damaged on Donna Hill Drive.

Sudberry Road – Bell Buckle (Source: Stephen Shoemake)

Vale Lane – Donelson (Photo: WKRN)

Sudberry Road – Bell Buckle (Source: Stephen Shoemake)

The lightning in the area also caused the Music City Grand Prix to be delayed for nearly two hours as fans and employees were asked to shelter in place. The races resumed at around 5 p.m.