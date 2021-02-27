Storms could bring localized flooding, severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As a warm front pushes up from the South overnight tonight, thunderstorms will push in with locally heavy rain. A few could have gusty damaging winds as well. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Monday morning for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, with the possibility of 2-3″ or more additional rainfall.

Flood Watch

In addition, TONIGHT the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for possible severe storms with gusty winds and even a low-end tornado risk in our northwest counties, and TOMORROW for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky through Sunday night.

Storm Prediction Center’s Day 1 Severe Storm Risk

Storm Prediction Center’s Day 2 Severe Storm Risk

The reason for the severe risk is the warm and unstable air that is pushing in with this warm front, along with some moderate wind shear that could produce some organized storms in the mix.

3pm Saturday Afternoon

As the warm front pushes through, thunderstorms will be pushing in TONIGHT from the South and Southwest tonight.

HRRR Model Forecast 7 pm Tonight

HRRR Model Forecast 9 pm Tonight

Sunday’s storms have the greater risk for severe weather, as well as heavy downpours.

Tomorrow, in the warm, juicy air with temps in the 70s, that front works its way back Southward as a cold front, breaking out strong storms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. These storms could produce flooding rains, gusty damaging winds, hail and possibly an isolated tornado.

HRRR Model Forecast 3 pm Sunday

HRRR Model Forecast 8 pm Sunday

HRRR Model Forecast 10 pm Sunday

Please stay WEATHER ALERT tonight through early Monday morning for not only strong storms, but localized flooding as well. REMEMBER, “TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!”