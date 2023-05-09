WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A strong storm caused some damage as it blew through Wilson County early Tuesday morning.

The storm passed through around 2 a.m. with damage centered around Lebanon. No injuries have been reported.

(Courtesy: Emily Luke)

(Courtesy: Emily Luke)

(Courtesy: Emily Luke)

(Courtesy: Emily Luke)

Fallen trees damaged vehicles parked at the KOA campground on Safari Camp Road in Lebanon while debris from a fallen tree blocked Saundersville Road in Old Hickory

The WeGo Star was delayed for more about an hour Tuesday morning after a tree fell on the tracks near Cairo Bend. Spokesperson Eric Melcher said the first train was delayed by 50 minutes and the other two trains were delayed by progressively less time through the morning commute.

A Significant Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for strong winds and heavy rain though no warnings or watches were active. The advisory included winds of up to 50 mph and small hail.

An estimated 30 trees fell in Lebanon while Cherry Valley in the Watertown community also had some trees fall.

The burst of winds could have been between 55 and 65 mph.