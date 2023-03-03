HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second death has been confirmed in Middle Tennessee in connection with Friday’s severe storms.

Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush has confirmed to News 2 that one person has died on Pleasantview Drive. There are no details yet on what led to the person’s death or if any other injuries have been reported in the area.

This is the second storm-related death reported in Middle Tennessee.

A man in McEwen died earlier Friday after a tree fell on his car. Chief Deputy Rob Edwards of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 the incident happened on Little Blue Creek Road in McEwen.

The man was reportedly driving when a tree blew over and fell on his car, trapping and ultimately killing him.

That victim has not yet been identified as authorities are working to notify his next of kin.