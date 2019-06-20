Storm damage, power outages reported across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 5,000 residents were without power after powerful storms moved through Middle Tennessee Wednesday night.

Nashville Electric Service reports almost 1,400 customers without power while Middle Tennessee Electric reports over 1,500 are still in the dark as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

So far, no injuries have been reported across the region but damage reports continue to pour in from across Middle Tennessee.

Down in Brentwood, trees were taken down by the wind and in Thompson Station, trees were uprooted and shingles blown from houses.

Summit High School in Spring Hill had minor storm damage as high winds ripped away banners from fences and scattered debris across campus.

Power lines were reported down across the road in La Vergne. Police said they had to close Waldron Road because of live wires hanging or on the ground.

News 2’s First Alert found a blocked road near Lipscomb University where police tell us a tree fell on the road.