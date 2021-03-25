Storm damage in Portland, 4 injuries reported

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — As severe weather brought hail, wind and a possible tornado to Portland, it left behind an extensive trail of damage. Sumner County Mayor, Andy Holt, confirms four people were injured in the storm.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed if a tornado touched down yet, but if you live on Cook Rd., White Rd., and Hwy. 259 in Portland, then it seems like one did.

As you drive down the roads you see countless uprooted trees, downed powerlines, and debris scattered. Firetrucks line the roadway, as first responders assist homeowners surveying the damage left behind.

Several barns can be seen with parts of the roofs caved in or blown away. Shingles stick up on houses. Trees block homeowner’s driveways. Even, some windows can be seen smashed in from the storm.

Also spotted, neighbors helping neighbors as efforts get underway to cleanup before the next round of storm hits. Some homeowners with chainsaws work to clear up the fallen trees and tree limbs, and also some tarps are going up.