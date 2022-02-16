CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The historic tornado outbreak in December left many businesses and homes damaged.

In Cheatham County, an EF-2 tornado with winds of 125 mph traveled more than 11 miles along Highway 70 in the Kingston Springs and Pegram communities. Dozens of homes were severely damaged as were some businesses. Deadlines for some forms of assistance are quickly approaching.

At least 44 homes were significantly damaged in the December tornado and many more had at least minor damage, but help is available. The ARK Community Resource Center wants to make sure no one falls through the cracks.

“There are two deadlines. There’s the FEMA deadline that is March 15. And also what they are calling the SBA small business loan. That’s actually not for just business, but for homes too. If they’re going to need help they need to apply before March 15,” says Anne Carty, the Executive Director of the ARK Community Resource Center.

Applying for assistance can be challenging, and oftentimes applications for FEMA assistance are denied. However, Carty says it’s important to apply for FEMA assistance, even if that initial application is denied.

“It’s so important that they apply and get their FEMA number, even if they get denied at first because that will lend itself to being eligible for a lot of other state funds and grants and volunteer groups who will come out.”

Jack Kapanka is on the board for the ARK Community Resource Center and has been out in the field helping the community. He wants people to know that they are there to help.

“And a lot of this stuff can be very daunting. But that’s what we’re here for. That’s what the Ark is here for. And that’s what we want folks to know that they can reach out to us at our number which is 615-457-1931,” he said.

“And it’s also a matter of discovering those people that are slipping through the cracks. There are quite a few out there that just don’t even know where to go for help and even know that help is available. So it’s a lot of door-knocking, it’s a lot of just driving up driveways and just, you know, neighbors helping neighbors, friends helping friends, you know?” Kapanka added.

The ARK wants to help people with their immediate needs as well.

“We’ve handled a lot of people’s deductible for their cars, because it’s not just been their house, it’s been cars that have been completely totaled. So we would really try to get specifically into what are the needs, and figure out how we can help,” said Carty.

Special food assistance through the Supplemental Assistance Nutritional Program, or SNAP, is also available for those impacted by the December tornado outbreak. The deadline for that is this Friday.