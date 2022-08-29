MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Stoner Creek Elementary students will soon have a school to call their own again after the 2020 deadly tornado destroyed the majority of the building.

The structure of the building looks ready to welcome back students as construction nears completion.

Bart Barker with Wilson County Schools told News 2 the goal is to make that happen come fall break or the end of the fall semester.

For the past two years, students and faculty have become virtual nomads when it comes to working out of a classroom. Students continue to work in portable classrooms in the existing wing at West Wilson Middle School since much of that school was also hit by the tornado.

“There has been a constant state of transition for these students when it comes to Stoner Creek so we know the end line and all of the transition they have been involved in the past couple of years is about to come to an end for good,” Barker said.

Barker said there are some shipping delays when it comes to key electrical items, but it shouldn’t take them off track as they’re hopeful to have students in the classroom come fall break of this year.