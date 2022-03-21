HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man is in custody after license plate recognition cameras in Hendersonville spotted a stolen truck.

The LPR notification came in around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Hendersonville police say they were alerted that a stolen Ford F-150 had entered city limits.

Hendersonville police were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the driver — 65-year-old Mark Parrish of Nashville. Police say Parrish had a revoked license and had drug paraphernalia on him at the time of the arrest.

He is being held in the Sumner County Jail on charges of theft, driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $5,000.

Parrish is due in court next month.