MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A stolen vehicle arrest in Mt. Juliet Wednesday night helped police link the incident to crimes committed last week over 20 miles away.

Mt. Juliet police were reportedly alerted to the 2006 Volvo SUV that was stolen from Nashville on December 20 after the keys were left inside. Officers said they intercepted the car on Mt. Juliet Road near Division Street.

According to police, an adult male with a revoked driver’s license was arrested.

Authorities then learned the incident was linked to multiple business thefts that occurred a week prior in Nolensville.

Mount Juliet police said their license plate recognition program has gotten over 100 hits in 2021 alone.