Stolen truck found ditched in Donelson pond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A truck reported stolen Thursday was found partially submerged in a Donelson pond Friday morning.

Metro police said officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Stewarts Ferry Pike. They discovered the truck around 6 a.m. in a pond near Greenbriar Business Park along Perimeter Place Drive at Century Boulevard.

Upon further investigation, police said they did find skid marks in the area, but they do not believe the driver was in the truck when it went into the water.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.