SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County student was taken to the hospital Friday following an incident in one of the high schools.

It happened at Stewarts Creek High School.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old student was allegedly assaulted by a 16-year-old student in the hallway outside the nurse’s station.

Once getting to the scene, school SROs retrieved a defibrillator and paramedics arrived soon after to treat the student. Officials say the defibrillator was not used on the student.

The victim was taken to StoneCrest Medical Center and was later transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. There is no update on his current condition.

The 16-year-old student has been charged with aggravated assault. The suspect was taken to the juvenile detention center and a hearing is currently pending in juvenile court.

That student has also been expelled from the school under the district’s zero-tolerance policy.