STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thanks to a Thursday afternoon traffic stop, Stewart County deputies were able to arrest a passenger wanted in three counties, along with a driver.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Handler Deputy Aaron Page noticed a vehicle heading westbound on Highway 79 near Old Highway 29 shortly after 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

After he initiated the traffic stop and approached the vehicle, officials said Page recognized the passenger as a wanted man.

Even though the passenger — 42-year-old Bobby Mai — was uncooperative and resisted law enforcement’s efforts to get him out of the car, he eventually complied and was arrested, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said Mai had warrants in Montgomery County for felony burglary and probation violation, in Henry County for theft, and in Stewart County for felony theft.

In addition, Mai was reportedly in possession of marijuana.

(Source: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

Meanwhile, the driver — identified by authorities as 66-year-old Phyllis Walls — was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, which was discovered in her purse and in her wallet.

(Source: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

According to officials, Page received assistance from K-9 Sgt. Robbie MacDonald and Deputy Corey Etherton during this traffic stop.

“A great job Deputies as the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office continues to clean up our county,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.