STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A weekend traffic stop in Stewart County landed two people in jail on drug charges.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says K-9 Handler Aaron Page with the Stewart Drug Interdiction Unit pulled over a vehicle on Red Top Road Saturday, Aug. 27. The driver, identified as Joshua Hollingsworth, 40, was found to have a revoked license.

Joshua Hollingsworth

Lorraine Tomlin (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

While speaking with Hollingsworth, Page believed drugs may be in the vehicle, but Hollingsworth did not consent to a search. He then asked Hollingsworth’s passenger, 33-year-old Lorraine Tomlin, to exit the vehicle.

Page deployed his K-9, Borys, who gave a positive response to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. A search found a bag of approximately 20 used syringes as well as meth, fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia items.

Both Hollingsworth and Tomlin were arrested and transported to the Stewart County Jail. Hollingsworth is being held on a $25,000 bond for driving on a revoked license, unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession of meth and possession of a Schedule I drug. Tomlin is held on a $13,500 bond for simple meth possession, possession of a Schedule I drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia.