STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A weekend traffic stop in Stewart County landed two people in jail on drug charges.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says K-9 Handler Aaron Page with the Stewart Drug Interdiction Unit pulled over a vehicle on Red Top Road Saturday, Aug. 27. The driver, identified as Joshua Hollingsworth, 40, was found to have a revoked license.

  • Joshua Hollingsworth
  • Lorraine Tomlin
(Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

While speaking with Hollingsworth, Page believed drugs may be in the vehicle, but Hollingsworth did not consent to a search. He then asked Hollingsworth’s passenger, 33-year-old Lorraine Tomlin, to exit the vehicle.

Page deployed his K-9, Borys, who gave a positive response to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. A search found a bag of approximately 20 used syringes as well as meth, fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia items.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Both Hollingsworth and Tomlin were arrested and transported to the Stewart County Jail. Hollingsworth is being held on a $25,000 bond for driving on a revoked license, unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession of meth and possession of a Schedule I drug. Tomlin is held on a $13,500 bond for simple meth possession, possession of a Schedule I drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia.