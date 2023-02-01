STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four Stewart County daycare workers are facing child abuse charges after being accused of giving children — including babies — melatonin last year, but two mothers said those charges don’t go far enough.

For Audrey Jensen, she once felt good about sending her 3- and 4-year-old boys to MiMi’s Child Care.

“We had a good experience, I thought. Until we didn’t,” said Jensen.

According to investigators, the workers were giving the children the sleep-aid melatonin without the parents’ consent.

“I feel like there’s a lot of guilt. How come I did not pick up on this? You put your kids in an environment that was not safe, and how come I didn’t know?” Jensen said.

Four employees were arrested in May 2022 and the daycare shut down, but Jensen wants to see more charges. She said her son was also locked in a dark closet as punishment.

“They kinda just took the melatonin thing and left it as is,” said Jensen. “But there’s plenty enough, at least suspicion, to look into this further and it has not happened.”

Another mother, Kimberly Bergstrom, also wants to see additional charges, as well as another opportunity to sit face-to-face with investigators and tell her kids’ story.

“This has been a year,” Bergstrom said. “It’s been a year since this happened, and these people are still walking around, we’re not being made aware of what’s happening, and they haven’t charged them for the full abuse that happened.”

An investigator, who declined to go on camera, told News 2 the case is being investigated. Authorities have reportedly taken the case to a grand jury, with the next step being a jury trial.