STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tragedy strikes a family and community in Stewart County. The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after responding to a child drowning.

According to investigators, deputies and EMS responded to a home on Botany Lane of a possible drowning of a three-year-old.

This happened Sunday night around six o’clock.

Deputies took Scott Myers into custody. He was booked on a long list of charges including aggravated child abuse, resisting and evading arrest, two counts of aggravated assault of a first responder and disorderly contact.

The 54-year-old faces a more than million dollar bond.

No other information was released.