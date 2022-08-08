STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tragedy strikes a family and community in Stewart County. The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after responding to a child drowning.
According to investigators, deputies and EMS responded to a home on Botany Lane of a possible drowning of a three-year-old.
This happened Sunday night around six o’clock.
Deputies took Scott Myers into custody. He was booked on a long list of charges including aggravated child abuse, resisting and evading arrest, two counts of aggravated assault of a first responder and disorderly contact.
The 54-year-old faces a more than million dollar bond.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.