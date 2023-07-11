STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sheriff Frankie Gray just had a big win for his deputies. His law enforcement has been some of the lowest paid in the area. But, not anymore.

Stewart County Field Training Officer Josh Miller knew he could make more money working for another law enforcement agency, but he did not want to.

“This is home for a lot of us. This is the county that we were raised in. And we’re going to try our best to make this county safe for us, our family, and other members of the community,” said Miller.

That loyalty paid off. Starting this month, Miller and his fellow law enforcement officers are getting a raise. “It felt good. It makes life a little bit more comfortable.”

Starting pay for correctional officers is now $15/hour, which is a bump up from $11.90. For deputies, it ranges anywhere from $19 up to $23/hour depending on certification—it used to be $14.50.

Sheriff Frankie Gray worried that if the county commission did not pass the pay increases, he would have to take SROs out of the schools.

“It was overwhelming that we were underpaid,” said Gray. “I realize that I can’t compete with some of these bigger municipalities, some of these bigger counties, but I think we can be competitive, and that’s what I want us to be.”

Other sheriff’s offices getting a pay bump include Cheatham, Houston, and Trousdale. Humphreys County’s pay raise goes in front of the commission soon.

Sheriff Gray said the raises don’t hit the bullseye with the pay bump he wanted, but they do at least hit the target. And that will make a difference for Stewart County. “This has enabled me to retain good deputies and my correctional people. It’s also helped me to recruit people.”