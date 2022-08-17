DOVER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stewart County High School parents are voicing their frustration over the district’s notification of a school threat. According to a district Facebook post, there was a threat against students at Stewart County High School.

The person responsible was identified and there was no immediate danger to students.

The post was made on Tuesday. Parents told News 2 they received a phone alert on Wednesday after they sent their children to school about the incident.

“We took care of it, no we should have been informed as soon as they got the threat,” Parent Stephanie Emmons said. “I don’t care if it was a rumor, we should have been informed right away.”

A parent also released a photo of what she calls the list of students that were directly threatened. On the photo were pictures of 12 students and their names. Below them was a signature that said “Death Assassin.”

One of the parents whose child was on the list was fearful for her daughter’s safety. Her daughter did go to school Wednesday but asked to come home.

The district announced that no other students were involved and the person responsible will be held accountable.