STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted Stewart County man managed to avoid authorities for several months, but on Thursday morning, he was finally arrested, officials said.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 32-year-old Zachary Miller into custody at a home in the Tobacco Port community on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Miller was reportedly wanted on a felony warrant, as well as multiple misdemeanor warrants.

Authorities said they have tried to arrest Miller for the past three months, describing him as an “elusive fugitive” who managed to run off before law enforcement could catch him on several occasions.

“Another great job as the Sheriff’s Office works to keep our community safe,” Stewart County officials posted on Facebook.