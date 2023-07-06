STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray, he has a zero tolerance policy toward littering. However, more than half of the people charged with criminal littering in Stewart County over the past two years do not live there, he said.

Over the holiday weekend, the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in about garbage being dumped at the boat ramp in Bellwood.

“Glasses and soda cups and coffee,” said Gray, describing the trash pile he found. “It was quite a bit. It would have been a pretty good bag full.”

Determined to stamp out littering, Gray said he handles many of these cases himself.

“I keep gloves with me. I put on gloves, and I’ll go through trash bags, I’ll sift through it, and I’ll find what evidence I can,” he said.

In the most recent litter case, authorities said they arrested Johnathan Warren from neighboring Montgomery County for criminal littering on Monday, July 3. He reportedly posted a $1,000 bond ahead of his August court date.

“In this case, it looked like the person just was at the boat ramp and said, ‘I’m just going to throw all the trash that’s in my car out,’ and just threw it out in one big pile,” Gray explained.

The sheriff added that Warren is subject to a $500 fine, in addition to court costs and community service.

According to the 2023 State Litter Report, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) spends $23.2 million every year to stop littering and educate people about its dangers.

“We have zero tolerance, and I think you can tell a difference on our highways and our streets,” Gray said. “Now, we still got trash, and people still throw trash out, but it’s made a difference.”

If you spot a driver littering, you have two options for reporting it: Call the litter hotline at 1-877-8-LITTER, or follow this link to fill out the online form.