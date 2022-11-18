STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents in Stewart County are breathing a sigh of relief.

For weeks, someone has been tossing nails and barbwire on Antioch Road, flattening peoples’ tires, but it’s all over now as the sheriff said they caught the suspect.

Chief Deputy Dale Ward said that they used surveillance video to track down the accused nail-layer, identified as 47-year-old David Cartwright, a local.

“The defendant’s statement was that he had gotten drunk and done something stupid,” Ward said.

The suspect reportedly has an ex who drives that road too.

Cartwright faces a vandalism charge, but the damage exceeds $2,500, which means it could be elevated to a felony, and that means a longer sentence, bigger fines, even having to pay back the victims.

“You’re looking at the school bus, the home health nurse, the mail lady – everyone has had flat tires,” said Natalie York who lives on Antioch Road.

York popped a tire on every one of her vehicles because of the nails, sometimes collecting hundreds of dollars worth of damage. For weeks, she has worried for her neighbors’ safety and the school bus that takes this route.

“I would like to say thank you very much to the sheriff and to Lee Miller for all the due diligence that he did to catch this guy. I certainly hope that he is punished and this does not happen again,” York said.

The sheriff’s office has received more than a dozen reports in the past few weeks. They said they will do what they can through the judicial system to get these drivers their money back.