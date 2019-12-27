Stevie Nicks will perform at Nashville New Year’s Eve event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Stevie Nicks has been announced as special guest at Music City Midnight.
The Fleetwood Mac vocalist will perform with the headliner Keith Urban during the New Year’s Eve event at Bicentennial Mall in Nashville.
News 2 will bring you live coverage of all the fun that night.
Join us on air and online for our Music City New Year’s Eve Live special beginning at 11:10 New Year’s Eve night.
We’ll bring you the famous Music Note Drop live at midnight.
This is the 11th year for the event.