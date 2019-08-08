Steven Wiggins indicted, could face death penalty for federal charges  

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Steven Wiggins, the man accused of killing Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker, could face the death penalty for federal charges against him involving the case.

A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against the 32-year-old on Wednesday for federal carjacking and firearms violations which resulted in Sgt. Baker’s death. U.S. Attorney Don Cochran also filed notice with the court that the government intends to seek the death penalty in the case.

Sgt. Baker was killed on May 30, 2018, after responding to a suspicious vehicle call in Dickson County. According to the indictment and court records, Sgt. Baker determined the car Wiggins was occupying was stolen and ordered him and his passenger out of the car.

Wiggins is accused of firing several shots at Baker. The indictment also alleges that after shooting Baker, Wiggins dragged his body to the patrol car and placed him in the rear seat. Wiggins then reportedly drove the patrol car several miles, parked it and set Sgt. Baker’s body on fire.

Wiggins remains jailed in Robertson County.

Sgt. Baker leaves behind his wife, Lisa, and young daughter, Meredith.

Lisa Baker released a statement to News 2: