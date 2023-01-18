DOVER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of Steve Keel, a Tennessee man who disappeared while hunting in Alaska, has withdrawn a $15,000 reward offered in September to help bring him home.

In a Wednesday social media post, his wife Liz Keel said they felt the money would be “much better used” to help cover expenses for four search groups flying to Alaska to look for Steve between winter and spring.

Steve, who would have celebrated his 62nd birthday in October, was last seen at a campsite near Deadhorse, Alaska.

Steve Keel, missing hunter

The avid outdoorsman and Dover resident was on a caribou hunting trip with a friend. They arrived on Aug. 20 and drove almost 500 miles north to Deadhorse.

His wife told News 2 Steve and his friend were in constant contact with their families throughout the trip. Steve left the campsite on Aug. 28 to get supplies at a spot about a mile away where they stored their caribou meat, but he was never seen again.

In the days following his disappearance, the Dover community jumped in to help look for Steve. Four Middle Tennessee men flew to Alaska to search on their own, and Steve’s own sons made the trip, but there was never any sign of him.

Now, almost five months after his disappearance, the search continues. In her post, Liz asked the community to keep the new search groups heading to Alaska in their thoughts and prayers.

“Please pray for these brave men for safety and success as they venture out in difficult conditions to search for Steve,” Liz wrote. “Pray for their families who will be waiting for their speedy, safe return. I know God has a plan always.”