Statue of confederate soldier to be removed from Montgomery Bell Academy campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A statue of Sam Davis will be removed from the campus of Montgomery Bell Academy “within the week,” according to the school.

In a series of tweets, Headmaster Brad Gioia said “MBA understands the concerns about the Sam Davis statue, and we will remove the statue from the campus within the week.”

Gioia said it was placed on the campus “because of Sam Davis’s pre-Civil War connection to one of MBA’s predecessor schools and the attributes of loyalty and friendship associated with his life and story.”

“We recognize the ways in which this story and Sam Davis’s association with the Confederacy have become increasingly troubling, particularly as perspectives on the past have shifted,” he added. “We strive to be an inclusive community, not one that either is or is perceived as racist or supportive of values that demean or marginalize others. In that spirit and with that conviction, we will remove the statue.”

Davis, a Rutherford County native, was a Confederate soldier who was executed by Union soldiers during the Civil War.

Montgomery Bell Academy is located on Harding Pike in the Green Hills area of Nashville.