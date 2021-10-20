State’s tallest Douglas Fir found at Austin Peay State University

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Austin Peay State University holds the largest tall tale in the state with a tree on campus reaching record-breaking numbers.

The University of Tennessee Department of Forestry Wildlife and Fisheries crowned the Clarksville Douglas Fir as state champion in the annual Tennessee Champion Tree Program.

“Our Douglas Fir measured 73 feet high, 113.04 inches in circumference, and a crown spread of 33.2 feet,” said Wes Powell APSU’s director of landscape and grounds.

The towering evergreen can be found on Austin Peay’s campus near the Alumni Center at Emerald Hill.

The state champion Douglas Fir is estimated to have been planted after the construction of the Emerald Hill mansion in 1830. Powell says the condition of the tree shows “great care has been given to this tree over the past 150 years.”

Douglas Firs usually reach up to be hundreds of feet tall, but to be in a southern region, the Clarksville record-breaking tree’s measurements are impressive.

“In its native range in the western United States, the Douglas Fir can reach 250-300 feet tall, but here in the south, ours is at the upper end of the growth range,” said Powell.

The Douglas Fir isn’t the only prized piece of forgery on campus as the university is home to all of the state’s native trees.

Over 130 different tree species can be found on the campus of Austin Peay prompting the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council to make the university an official arboretum last fall.

For more information about the APSU arboretum, click here.