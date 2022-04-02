ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 has learned the state of Tennessee will seek the death penalty in the shooting death of Robertson County Sheriff’s Deputy Savanna Puckett.

Our news partners at Smokey Barn News confirmed the announcement in a phone conversation with District Attorney General Robert Nash Friday afternoon.

Puckett’s ex boyfriend James Conn is accused of killing the 22-year-old deputy inside her home before setting the house on fire back on January 23.

Conn was arrested the following day at his home in Smyrna after a standoff with police that lasted several hours.

James Conn (Source: Robertson County Sheriff’s Office)

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says Puckett did not report to her assigned shift for roll-call at 5 p.m. the night she was murdered. A deputy went to her home to check on her and found her home on fire. The deputy tried to go inside the house, but the extent of the fire was too much.

Firefighters later arrived on scene and went inside where they found Puckett shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Puckett had been with the sheriff’s office for four years, deputies say. She started her career at the sheriff’s office as a corrections officer in December 2017 when she was 18 years old. She was later promoted to booking officer in the detention facility in November 2018.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now. This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Sheriff Michael Van Dyke.