State Senator Kerry Roberts hospitalized after suffering aneurysm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State Senator Kerry Roberts is recovering after suffering an aneurysm Friday.

According to Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Roberts was taken to the hospital after the health incident and is currently stable and alert. McNally added that Roberts will be kept in the hospital for observation as he recovers.

“Please join me in wishing the best for him and his family during this time,” McNally said in a social media post.

Roberts is a Republican state senator for District 25 which includes Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys, and Robertson Counties.

