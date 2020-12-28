State buildings in Davidson County to be closed Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – State buildings in Davidson County will be closed on Monday, December 28 due to technology issues.

Telephone and internet services may also be affected in these buildings. Affected employees have been told of work plans to maintain government operations as effectively as possible.

The Tennessee Department of Health still plans to release COVID-19 numbers for the state on Monday.

This also closes Driver Services Centers in Davidson County, including Hart Lane, Hickory Hollow, Downtown Express and Centennial Express.

If you had an appointment at any of these Driver Services Centers, a member of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will contact you to reschedule. The e-services portal is working and is available for anyone needing to renew and order duplicate licenses.

Additional driver services can also be found in e-Services.

Driver Service Centers outside of Davidson County are open, but could experience delays in service as AT&T continues working to fully restore service.