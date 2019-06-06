Start of Summer contributes to rise in burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – School is out, and burglaries are on the rise in Middle Tennessee.

Neighborhood groups across Nashville have shared videos, of what appear to be young teens checking for unlocked cars.

The problem though certainly spreads outside the Metro.

“Kids are getting toward the end of school, and ones that decide they don’t want to go anymore stop going,” said Sergeant Christopher Gagnon, with Hendersonville Police. “Kids getting out, hanging out with their friends, doing stuff they’re not supposed to.”

Hendersonville has experienced 60% of its car burglaries over the last three months. They say they have patrols at the ready and are monitoring to see where problem areas may lie.

“We start placing some of our patrol officers in areas where they can saturate some of the more heavily populated spots,” said Sgt. Gagnon. “Places where it is attractive to small groups of people to try and commit crimes because they have more opportunities.”

Nashville has experienced a 22% increase in burglaries the last eight weeks, though that includes total burglary numbers.

However, juvenile arrests have actually dropped 18% in Metro over the last four weeks, compared to the previous four weeks.

Hendersonville and surrounding departments are calling on residents to be vigilant, and check their security systems for those crucial burglary videos.

“Sometimes we end up with tag information, sometimes we end up with good face shots. a lot of time we’ll be able to piece things together,” said Sgt. Gagnon. “Utilize all those tools together to pinpoint who’s responsible.