Start date pushed back for Fentress County schools

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials in Fentress County have postponed the start date for classes due to an air conditioning issue.
Fentress County E-911 posted to social media that due to some air conditioning issues at York Agricultural Institute in Jamestown, county schools would be closed Wednesday, August 7.
The post states that the first day of school will now be Thursday, August 8.
News 2 is your official back-to-school station. See our stories on air and click here for special coverage on WKRN.com