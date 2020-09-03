Standoff underway at Murfreesboro motel

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are involved in a standoff with a man at a motel off the interstate Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the Knights Inn on South Church Street off I-24 for a report of a man barricaded inside a room.

When police arrived, they said the man refused to leave the motel room and was “provoking the officers.”

A large portion of South Church Street remained blocked off around 6:30 a.m. Thursday due to the ongoing situation. Motel guests have been asked to shelter-in-place.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.