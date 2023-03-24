TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WRKN) — A man is facing aggravated assault charges after an hours-long standoff with police at a Tullahoma apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

According to Tullahoma Police, the incident began as a domestic call in the mid-afternoon hours. When police arrived, the 50-year-old man was having a tense conversation with the apartment manager. Police then realized the man was holding a revolver in his right hand, which he then aimed at his head.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams told News 2 he “can’t speak highly enough of the partnership” between his officers, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s investigators who helped negotiate with the man for about two-and-a-half hours to resolve the situation peacefully.

“I’m thankful it ended that way,” Williams said. “I can’t brag enough on our men and women, the DA’s office and the sheriff’s office and the restraint our men and women showed.”

During the tense negotiations, Williams said the man fired a round up into the air, but officers on the scene remained “poised” and “showed composure” while they continued to negotiate with the man.

“Fortunately, we were able to talk him down,” he said.

The man is now getting crisis help in Nashville, according to Williams, though he will face two counts of aggravated assault in relation to the incident.