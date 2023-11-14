FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — FirstBank Amphitheater will be rocking next April when multi-platinum rock band Staind comes to town. The rock legends are bringing fellow icons Seether along with them for “The Tailgate Tour,” as well as special guests Saint Asonia and Tim Montana.

They’ll all be in Franklin on April 23, 2024.

This tour is the first time Staind and Seether have reunited in years, according to producing partner Live Nation.

“I’m really looking forward to being back on the road with my good friends, Seether, Tim Montana and Saint Asonia,” stated Staind lead vocalist Aaron Lewis. “It’s going to be a great time.”

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The general public on-sale has yet to be announced.