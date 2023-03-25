SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Smyrna family told News 2 they’re lucky to be alive after a light pole fell over late Friday night, crushing their car.

The pole, which was set up on the visitors side of Smyrna High School’s football stadium, reportedly toppled onto a fence, as well as multiple cars parked at the apartment complex next door.

The incident happened during the late night hours on Friday, March 24, as severe weather made its way across Middle Tennessee.

According to a large family who owned one of the damaged vehicles, they had returned home to Ridgemont Park about 15 minutes before the stadium light fell.

“It was a big boom. That’s all I know,” Nora Briman said before she pointed at the smashed car. “But it almost looked like the car was on fire, because the headlights turned on and everything, but thankfully nobody was hurt.”

The family said they relied on that vehicle to go to work and school, but on Saturday, March 25, they had to watch it get towed away.

An employee of Cook’s Towing & Recovery, which took care of the family’s car, told News 2 they have been working nonstop since midnight.